Update: Crews make progress on wildfire in McDowell

As of Thursday afternoon, the ongoing wildfire in southern McDowell was 45% contained.

The N.C. Forest Service issued an update Thursday about the fire south of Marion. Originally called the Pogue Mountain fire, it has been renamed the Huntsville Mountain fire.

As of Thursday afternoon, it was roughly 300 acres in size and 45% contained. A total of 10 structures have been threatened but there were no structures damaged, no injuries and no evacuations.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation, according to a news release from the N.C. Forest Service.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There are approximately 50 personnel working the fire, and those resources are a combination of N.C. Forest Service and N.C. State Parks personnel. Ground personnel and equipment are installing containment lines. The terrain is steep, rocky and remote, but firefighters are able to get hand crews and equipment to areas of the fire.

Burnout operations will happen throughout the day to remove dry fuels between the fire and the containment lines. N.C. Forest Service aviation resources are available to support suppression efforts if needed.