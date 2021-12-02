Update: Crews make progress on wildfire in McDowell

As of Thursday afternoon, the ongoing wildfire in southern McDowell was 45% contained.
The N.C. Forest Service issued an update Thursday about the fire south of Marion. Originally called the Pogue Mountain fire, it has been renamed the Huntsville Mountain fire.
As of Thursday afternoon, it was roughly 300 acres in size and 45% contained. A total of 10 structures have been threatened but there were no structures damaged, no injuries and no evacuations.
The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation, according to a news release from the N.C. Forest Service.
There are approximately 50 personnel working the fire, and those resources are a combination of N.C. Forest Service and N.C. State Parks personnel. Ground personnel and equipment are installing containment lines. The terrain is steep, rocky and remote, but firefighters are able to get hand crews and equipment to areas of the fire.
Burnout operations will happen throughout the day to remove dry fuels between the fire and the containment lines. N.C. Forest Service aviation resources are available to support suppression efforts if needed.
The public is reminded to keep drones and manned aircraft away from the area over and around the Huntsville Mountain fire. Drones and manned aircraft near wildfires are not safe. “If you fly, we can’t,” reads the news release.
Local fire departments are on the scene and providing structure protection. McDowell County Emergency Management is also assisting.
For anyone wanting to donate and support the efforts of firefighting personnel, contact your local fire departments to find out how you can help.
Additional information will be shared on the N.C. Forest Service’s website and social media channels as it becomes available, according to the news release.