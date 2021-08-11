UPDATE: Crash shuts down I-40 on Old Fort Mountain in McDowell

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: Two lanes on the eastbound side and one lane on the westbound side of Old Fort Mountain have reopened.

McDowell County Emergency Services is currently working a serious crash on I-40. Both eastbound and west bound lanes on Old Fort Mountain are shut down. Please avoid this area.

A medical helicopter was brought in as emergency personnel worked to free a victim, according to radio traffic.

Please avoid traveling on I-40 (Old Fort Mountain) at this time. Expect delays in this area and choose another route if possible.