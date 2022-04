UPDATE: 7:10 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022: The McDowell County Sheriff's Office said this child has been identified. Authorities thank the public for their assistance.

From the McDowell County Sheriff's Office:

Help authorities identify this child. The child was found on Ab Elliott Road in PG and is in the custody of McDowell County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Anyone with information about this child should call 828-652-4000.