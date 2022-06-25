UPDATE: Camper fire, explosions south of Marion. One person hurt.

One man was injured in an explosion that happened Saturday afternoon in the Dysartsville community of southern McDowell County.

However, some of the details about this incident are still unknown as of Saturday evening.

Dysartsville Fire Chief Nick Washburn said Dysartsville, Glenwood, Nebo, Marion, McDowell Rescue and McDowell EMS were all dispatched to a structure fire at 2:46 p.m. Saturday with possible explosion or explosions happening off of Walton Place Drive, near Macedonia Church Loop and Vein Mountain Road.

According to emergency radio traffic, the dispatchers could “hear explosions over the phone while talking to the caller.”

Washburn said the dispatchers informed him and other responders about explosions happening there prior to their arrival.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found one structure on the ground, a vehicle involved and another structure either involved or threatened, according to emergency radio traffic.

One man was able to get out of the burning camper. That person was transported by McDowell EMS to Mission Hospital McDowell. No one was else was hurt or transported, according to Washburn.

Washburn said Saturday evening he was not able to get the name of the injured man who was transported, his age or his condition.

The fire was under control at 3:21 p.m.

As of Saturday evening, the cause of the explosion has not been determined. The matter is still under investigation, said Washburn.

The camper, a regular travel trailer, was a total loss in this incident. A Chevrolet pickup truck was also a total loss.