UPDATE: Authorities seek public's help in shooting death of 85-year-old veteran

McDowell County investigators want to know who shot and killed an 85-year-old Purple Heart recipient in his own home.
In a Saturday morning news release, detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help them piece together the details surrounding a homicide.
Deputies responded to 2130 Harmony Grove Road in Nebo at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, to find the homeowner, 85-year-old Carroll Franklin Eckard, dead.
He was located by deputies after a home health care worker requested a welfare check. Investigators declined to say on Saturday whether there were signs of a struggle or if anything appeared to have been taken.
It was unclear how long Eckard had been dead. His body was sent for an autopsy, which revealed on Friday, Aug. 21 that he died of a gunshot wound.
Eckard was retired from the military, having served in Vietnam, where he earned a Purple Heart.
“Right now, we are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the homicide, and our investigation continues,” said Capt. Shanon Smith.
Anyone with information concerning Eckard’s death is asked to call Lt. Andy Manis or Detective Van Williams at the Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 communications center at 652-4000.
On social media, those who knew Eckard reacted to the grim news.
“He seemed like a real nice quiet man,” Chris Morrow said on the sheriff’s office Facebook page. “I would always see him sitting outside reading a book with his dogs near him. Unreal.”
“I just saw him about 2 weeks ago riding his mower,” wrote Brandi Harlee Morrow. “So sad.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.