UPDATE: ASPCA truck carrying animals crashes on Old Fort Mountain. Some animals escaped into the woods

A wreck on Old Fort Mountain on Wednesday resulted in both the east- and west-bound lanes of Interstate 40 being temporarily shut down and the driver of a box truck carrying animals being flown to Mission Hospital.

And some of the animals involved in the accident escaped into the woods, according to reports.

A box truck operated by Ronald Jeffrey Swanson, 54, of Hendersonville was traveling east on Interstate 40 Wednesday. At approximately 11 a.m., Swanson’s truck had a left front tire failure. The truck collided with the median barrier wall and crashed, causing extensive damage to the cab of the vehicle, according to Trooper M.B. Childres of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The wreck resulted in the temporary shutdown of both the east-bound and west-bound lanes of I-40 on Old Fort Mountain.

Swanson suffered severe injuries and was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A passenger in his van sustained minor injuries. The passenger was Shannen Foster, 52, Hendersonville. Foster was treated and released at the scene, according to Childres.

However, Emergency Services Director William Kehler said the second patient in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to Mission.

