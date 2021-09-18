Update: 94 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, one additional death

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 94 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another person has died.
This brings the total number of positives to 7,683 in McDowell County. There have been 57,256 tests conducted, 49,424 negative results and 149 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 570 individuals in quarantine, 7,010 out of quarantine and 103 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25%, according to a news release.
The latest report also means that McDowell County reported 364 more positive cases and eight more deaths in one week. On Friday, Sept. 10, the total number was 7,319 and 95 people had died.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as: a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The current outbreaks and clusters in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of seven staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and three residents have tested positive.
• McDowell Assisted Living: a total of five staff members and 20 residents have tested positive.
• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive. Three staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
• Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of five staff members have tested positive.
Clusters
• Old Fort Elementary School: a total of nine students and two staff
• McDowell High School Cluster 1: a total of 11 students
• McDowell High School Cluster 2: a total of six students
• West McDowell Middle School: a total of five students
• West Marion Elementary School: a total of five students
COVID-19 testing information:
• Andor Labs is offering testing Friday, Sept. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. at 120 N. Main St. in Marion at the old Bank of America parking lot.
• McDowell County Health Department is offering free drive-thru testing Monday, Sept. 20 from 9 to 11 a.m.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy. If you cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.