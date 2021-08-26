Update: 74 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

McDowell County saw 74 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the health department on Thursday.

And with the WNC Bigfoot Festival, McDowell’s largest gathering of people, set for Sept. 17, our next-door neighbor pulled the plug on its series of weekend festivals.

On Thursday, almost all of the series of events planned for downtown Morganton, which draw many people from McDowell County, were canceled due to COVID-19.

While Friday’s food vendors still will hit the streets followed by a concert featuring Carolina Soul Band, the remaining events lined up for Saturday and every Historic Morganton Festival day after that have been canceled for this year, city officials announced Thursday.

“We deeply regret needing to cancel nearly all of our planned activities for the Morganton Festival Weekends,” said Sharon Jablonski, director of cultural and creative development for the city of Morganton. “Unfortunately, most of Burke County’s population is still unvaccinated, despite the vaccine against COVID-19 being readily available to anyone over 12 who wants it. We were looking forward to holding this year’s downscaled, smaller event, but due to the high contagion-rate of the Delta variant, combined with our county’s very low vaccination rate, this is the right decision to protect our citizens’ health.