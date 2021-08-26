Update: 74 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

McDowell County saw 74 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the health department on Thursday.
And with the WNC Bigfoot Festival, McDowell’s largest gathering of people, set for Sept. 17, our next-door neighbor pulled the plug on its series of weekend festivals.
On Thursday, almost all of the series of events planned for downtown Morganton, which draw many people from McDowell County, were canceled due to COVID-19.
While Friday’s food vendors still will hit the streets followed by a concert featuring Carolina Soul Band, the remaining events lined up for Saturday and every Historic Morganton Festival day after that have been canceled for this year, city officials announced Thursday.
“We deeply regret needing to cancel nearly all of our planned activities for the Morganton Festival Weekends,” said Sharon Jablonski, director of cultural and creative development for the city of Morganton. “Unfortunately, most of Burke County’s population is still unvaccinated, despite the vaccine against COVID-19 being readily available to anyone over 12 who wants it. We were looking forward to holding this year’s downscaled, smaller event, but due to the high contagion-rate of the Delta variant, combined with our county’s very low vaccination rate, this is the right decision to protect our citizens’ health.
“We could not in good conscience hold a potential super-spreader event that would cause our area hospitals to be put under even more strain than they already are.”
The McDowell County Health Department’s most recent report brought the number of positives to 6,396 locally since the pandemic began. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 569 individuals in quarantine, 5,741 out of quarantine and 86 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 26.4%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
In neighboring Burke County, COVID-19 cases continue to climb, with more than 100 cases being added each day, according to press releases from the Burke County Health Department.
That county’s COVID-19 dashboard said there were 12,194 total cases in Burke County, with 997 of them active. Wednesday’s press release from the health department said cases were spiking in the 0-19 age group, along with the 30-49 age group, according to a story by The News Herald of Morganton.
County health officials accredited those spikes to low vaccination rates, with only 4% of children 12-17 vaccinated, 6% of 18-24-year-olds fully vaccinated, and 25% of 25-49-year-olds fully vaccinated. They also said people not staying home when sick and people refusing to properly wear face coverings contributed to the spikes, according to the story by The News Herald.
McDowell County COVID-19 outbreaks information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days.
The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of five staff members and three residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of two staff members and seven residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 13 inmates have tested positive.
COVID-19 testing information:
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician, local urgent care clinics or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test. The next drive-thru testing clinic will be held Monday, Aug. 30, at the McDowell County Health Department from 9-11 a.m.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Upcoming public health COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Today from noon to 2 p.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 9-11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department
Third-dose clinic for immunocompromised individuals: call 828-803-4552 to make an appointment
COVID vaccine summer cards:
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 31, anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a participating location will receive a $100 Summer Card* in the form of a prepaid MasterCard, and anyone who drives someone to get their first dose will receive a $25 Summer Card. (*while supplies last).