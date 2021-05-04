Update: 5 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The local community's COVID-19 positive numbers continue to rise.

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported five additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,076 positive cases since the pandemic began last year, with the vast majority of those recovering.

There have been 44,175 tests conducted, 39,061 negative results and 38 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 63 individuals in quarantine, 4,936 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.6%, according to a news release.

Health officials advice the public to continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often.

Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}