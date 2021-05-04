Update: 5 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The local community's COVID-19 positive numbers continue to rise.
On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported five additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,076 positive cases since the pandemic began last year, with the vast majority of those recovering.
There have been 44,175 tests conducted, 39,061 negative results and 38 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 63 individuals in quarantine, 4,936 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.6%, according to a news release.
Health officials advice the public to continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often.
Drive thru COVID-19 testing at the McDowell County Health Department will no longer be offered each week due to decreasing demand. If you need a COVID-19 test, you are encouraged to call your primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
Upcoming Vaccine Clinic (No Appointment Needed): Friday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 14,750
• Second doses: 13,065
• Total doses administered: 27,815
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, please click the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html