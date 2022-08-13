UPDATE 3: Traffic problems continue in western McDowell County

McDowell County Emergency Management reported at 5:36 p.m. that I-40 eastbound is now open. Still, use caution in the area. At 6:04 p.m., a wrecker was taking the camper off Mill Creek Road.

***

At 4:23 p.m., dispatchers reported a wreck on I-40 near the top of Old Fort Mountain eastbound, possibly involving four vehicles. Units are on their way.

***

A t 4 p.m., dispatchers reported that Mill Creek Road near Old Fort is blocked by a 40-foot camper in a ditch.

***

An overturned tractor-trailer blocked the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Old Fort on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in shortly before 3 p.m. Emergency units are on the scene.

This is a developing story.