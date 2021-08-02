Update: 28 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 28 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

This brings the total number of positives to 5,403 in McDowell County. There have been 47,933 tests conducted, 42,521 negative results and nine tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 134 individuals in quarantine, 5,191 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Friday at 22.9%, according to a news release.

McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html. Due to dramatic increases in COVID-19 infections across McDowell County, press releases have been transitioned back to Monday-Friday.

McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19. The vast majority of these cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina. If you are not vaccinated, health officials strongly encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible, according to the news release.