Update: 28 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 28 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This brings the total number of positives to 5,403 in McDowell County. There have been 47,933 tests conducted, 42,521 negative results and nine tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 134 individuals in quarantine, 5,191 out of quarantine and 78 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate was listed Friday at 22.9%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html. Due to dramatic increases in COVID-19 infections across McDowell County, press releases have been transitioned back to Monday-Friday.
McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19. The vast majority of these cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina. If you are not vaccinated, health officials strongly encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible, according to the news release.
Meanwhile, optimism on the COVID-19 pandemic has dropped in the United States as the delta variant spreads across the country. A Gallup poll released Monday found that more Americans think the pandemic is getting worse than think it’s getting better, that concern about contracting the virus is up and that many people think pandemic-related disruptions will extend through the end of 2021 or longer, according to a story by The Charlotte Observer.
The poll of 3,475 adults was conducted July 19-26 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
It comes as the highly contagious delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the United States — spurring COVID-19 outbreaks and prompting new face mask recommendations from public health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week updated its guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, recommending they wear face masks in public indoor settings in areas with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission.
The agency also now recommends that fully vaccinated people who know they were exposed to COVID-19 get tested three to five days after and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they test negative.
Health officials have said the COVID-19 vaccines still protect against the delta variant and against serious illness from the coronavirus. But CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the guidance comes as new data has shown the delta variant behaves differently than other strains of the virus, and that in rare cases, some vaccinated people infected with it may be able to spread the virus to others, according to The Charlotte Observer story.
The COVID-19 vaccine in McDowell County is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Walmart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
The next Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is to be held Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is open for anyone 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Citizens in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test, according to the news release.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 18,874
Second doses: 17,618
Total doses administered: 36,492