Update: 24 additional McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two more have died

The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 24 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two more people have died since Monday, Nov. 22.

This brings the total number of positives to 8,893 in McDowell County. There have been 68,391 tests conducted, 59,485 negative results and 13 tests are pending results. At the time of Friday’s report, there were 84 individuals in quarantine, 8,663 out of quarantine and 146 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 4.1%, according to a news release.

Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by going to www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

COVID-19 testing information

• Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 North Main St. in Marion. Closed on Friday, Nov. 26.

• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy.

COVID-19 vaccine information