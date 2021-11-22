Update: 23 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 23 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday. Nov. 19.
This brings the total number of positives to 8,869 in McDowell County. There have been 68,185 tests conducted, 59,298 negative results and 18 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 82 individuals in quarantine, 8,643 out of quarantine and 144 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 3.9%, according to a news release.
Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
COVID-19 testing information:
• Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 North Main St. in Marion.
• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, 7 days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting https://takemyshot.nc.gov/. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Public health COVID-19 vaccination information:
• McDowell County Health Department will offer a drive-thru vaccine clinic for ages 5 and up on Dec. 3 from noon to 2 p.m. This clinic is open for first, second, third doses (immunocompromised) and booster vaccinations. Appointments are not necessary but are preferred and can be made by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552.
Other McDowell County COVID-19 vaccination locations:
• The Prescription Pad of Marion-provides walk-in vaccinations with no appointment needed for ages 5 and up
• McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort
• Ingles
• Walmart
• CVS
• UNC Health Physician Practices
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 24,100 (60% of eligible residents)
• Second doses: 22,455 (56% of eligible residents)