Update: 23 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

The McDowell County Health Department reported Monday that 23 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) since Friday. Nov. 19.

This brings the total number of positives to 8,869 in McDowell County. There have been 68,185 tests conducted, 59,298 negative results and 18 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 82 individuals in quarantine, 8,643 out of quarantine and 144 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 3.9%, according to a news release.

Foothills Health District press releases have transitioned to twice weekly, Mondays and Fridays. McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard continues to be updated each day (Monday-Friday) and can be found by clicking the following link: http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html

COVID-19 testing information:

• Andor Labs is offering free, drive-thru, COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lady Marian Plaza at 1155 North Main St. in Marion.

• Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion, and CVS pharmacy.

COVID-19 vaccine information: