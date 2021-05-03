Update: 15 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

As known cases of COVID-19 climb toward 1 million in North Carolina since March of last year, McDowell County on Monday saw 15 more confirmed infections, local health officials reported Monday.

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,071 positive cases since last spring. There have been 44,043 tests conducted, 38,948 negative results and 24 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 58 individuals in quarantine, 4,936 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 10.5%, according to a news release.

At least 974,319 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 12,691 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,126 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down from 1,618 on Sunday and 1,823 on Saturday. The state doesn't update case counts over the weekends.

Forty additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday. Deaths don't all occur on the day the state reports them. The state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.

At least 1,007 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down from 986 reported the day before.