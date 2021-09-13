Update: 139 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID, two additional deaths

On Monday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 139 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and two more people have died.
This brings the total number of positives to 7,458 in McDowell County. There have been 56,261 tests conducted, 48,572 negative results and 231 tests are pending results. At the time of Monday’s report, there were 544 individuals in quarantine, 6,817 out of quarantine and 97 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 28.4%, according to a news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday-Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html.
“Local and regional health care resources continue to be strained,” stated Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “The workload being placed on health care providers is unprecedented. Sadly, hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 continue to increase. Strained health care resources affect everyone that needs medical attention. Please get vaccinated, wear a mask in public, and practice the 3W’s to help decrease the rate of COVID-19 transmission within our community. These actions can not only save your life but the lives of others, including your family and friends.”
COVID-19 outbreak and cluster information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. Clusters are defined by DHHS as: a minimum of five confirmed diagnostic cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.
The current outbreaks and clusters in
McDowell County are:Outbreaks
Autumn Care of Marion: a total of six staff members and 10 residents have tested positive.
Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of eight staff members and three residents have tested positive.
McDowell Assisted Living: a total of four staff members and 20 residents have tested positive.
McDowell County Detention Center: a total of three staff members and 16 inmates have tested positive. Two staff members and 16 inmates have recovered from COVID-19.
Cedarbrook Residential Center: a total of five staff members have tested positive.
Clusters
Old Fort Elementary School: a total of nine students and two staff
McDowell High School Cluster 1: a total of 11 students
McDowell High School Cluster 2: a total of six students
West McDowell Middle School: a total of five students
COVID-19 testing information:
Andor Laboratories is offering free COVID-19 testing each weekday, Monday-Friday, from 3-6 p.m. in the old Bank of America building located at 120 N. Main St. in Marion.
Other COVID-19 testing locations include: primary care physician offices, local urgent care clinics, The Prescription Pad of Marion and CVS pharmacy.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) is staffed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, seven days a week. Please call the hotline if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices, The Prescription Pad of Marion and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First-dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting www.myspot.nc.gov.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.