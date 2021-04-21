Update: 13 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Wednesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 13 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell now has a total number of 5,003 positive cases. There have been 43,365 tests conducted, 38,325 negative results and 37 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 82 individuals in quarantine, 4,844 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.8%, according to a news release.

The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact our community. Please continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often.

Upcoming vaccine clinic (no appointment needed): Friday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals ages 16 and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals ages 18 and older.