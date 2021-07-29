Update: 11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 11 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
With numbers on the rise again, they are encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to get one.
The latest numbers bring the total number of positives to 5,349 in McDowell County. There have been 47,647 tests conducted, 42,268 negative results and 30 tests are pending results. As of Thursday’s report, there were 106 individuals in quarantine, 5,165 out of quarantine and 78 deaths.
McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25.7%, according to the news release.
McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html. Due to dramatic increases in COVID-19 infections across McDowell County, press releases have been transitioned back to Monday through Friday.
McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19.
"The vast majority of these cases are in people who are not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated people are very vulnerable to the more contagious and dangerous Delta variant of COVID-19 that is spreading across North Carolina," local officials said in Thursday's release. "If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get your vaccine as soon as possible. The COVID-19 vaccine is free and there are multiple vaccine locations around our county to choose from including: McDowell County Health Department, Ingles, Wal-Mart, CVS, Atrium Health Physician Practices and McDowell Family Pharmacy in Old Fort. First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552, according to the news release."
Due to the increase in positive cases and the demand for COVID-19 testing, the McDowell County Health Department, in conjunction with McDowell County Emergency Services, will conduct free COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 30, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Health Department on Spaulding Rd. in Marion. This will be a drive-thru testing site.
The next Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic is to be held Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department. This clinic is open for anyone 12 years old and older. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed. Homebound residents who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
Those in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to call their primary care physician or CVS pharmacy for testing. If you are uninsured or cannot afford a COVID-19 test, you can call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 to schedule a test.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 18,651
• Second doses: 17,531
• Total doses administered: 36,182