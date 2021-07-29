Update: 11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID

The McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that 11 additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

With numbers on the rise again, they are encouraging those who have not been vaccinated to get one.

The latest numbers bring the total number of positives to 5,349 in McDowell County. There have been 47,647 tests conducted, 42,268 negative results and 30 tests are pending results. As of Thursday’s report, there were 106 individuals in quarantine, 5,165 out of quarantine and 78 deaths.

McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 25.7%, according to the news release.

McDowell County’s COVID-19 data dashboard is updated daily (Monday through Friday) and can be found by visiting www.mcdowellem.com or by going to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html. Due to dramatic increases in COVID-19 infections across McDowell County, press releases have been transitioned back to Monday through Friday.

McDowell County continues to see widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

