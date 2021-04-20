Update: 11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 11 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,990 positive cases. There have been 43,195 tests conducted, 38,159 negative results and 46 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 69 individuals in quarantine, 4,844 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.9%, according to a news release.

The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact our community. Please continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often.

Upcoming Vaccine Clinic (no appointment needed): Friday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older.