Update: 11 more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19

On Tuesday, the McDowell County Health Department reported 11 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,990 positive cases. There have been 43,195 tests conducted, 38,159 negative results and 46 tests are pending results. At the time of Tuesday’s report, there were 69 individuals in quarantine, 4,844 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 11.9%, according to a news release.
The spread of COVID-19 continues to impact our community. Please continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask when around others, and wash your hands often.
Upcoming Vaccine Clinic (no appointment needed): Friday, April 23 from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
First dose vaccine appointments can also be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center (828-803-4552) for further assistance. In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound citizens can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 14,178
• Second doses: 10,608
• Total doses administered: 24,786
Free COVID-19 Testing: • McDowell County Health Department; Monday, April 26 from 8:30-10 a.m.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
State numbers
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,437 deaths from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, an increase of 19 from Monday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,170 people were hospitalized Monday, according to state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 74 more than on Sunday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday over 6.51 million doses have been administered statewide.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.44 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 60,947 from the day before. The CDC also reported 694 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 563,980.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.