Both the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the McDowell County Board of Education will hold their regular meetings on Monday.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. in the county administrative building at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

The commissioners will first recognize the McDowell High NJROTC marksmanship team and hear an update on tax collector items from Linda Onufrey. A public hearing will be held about a Community Development Block Grant. The commissioners will hear an ordinance update from EMS Director Will Kehler and County Planner Ron Harmon. Toby Bramblett, from the Corpening YMCA, will give a presentation about a community walkability study. The board will hear about an organization call Community Action Opportunities.

Under old business, the board will talk about the 2023 property revaluation update, the spay-neuter policy, building projects, the Carson House project agreement, water system upgrades and broadband Internet.

Under new business, the board will hear the 2023 legislative proposal, new opioid settlements, the transfer station grant, disposal of county property, the Fonta Flora Trail Extension grant, administrative items, board appointments and tax matters.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.

McDowell County Board of Education

At 6 p.m. Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education will hold its first meeting of 2023 in the boardroom of the District Office on South Main Street in Marion.

Board members will hear a series of administrative reports and recognize Serenity Capps of Eastfield Global Magnet School as the Christmas ornament contest winner and the NJROTC marksmanship team. Board members also will hear the recognition of teachers who earned the National Board certification. They are Marlean Duncan, Ashley Greene, Donna Pyatt and Daniel Smith. They will hear the report from the teacher representative.

The public comment period will follow. Comments will be held to a three-minute time limit.

Under unfinished business, board members will talk about the McDowell High tennis courts and multi-purpose field project as well as the elementary school facilities and capacity study.

Under new business, board members will consider the COVID-19 mitigation policy and the April board meeting. They will also discuss the graduation dates for McDowell County schools, the audit report, the proposed 2023-24 school calendars and board reports.

The board of education will next consider the consent agenda and hold a closed session about personnel matters, legal matters and land acquisition.

School system officials will announce upcoming board work sessions and the 150th anniversary celebration for the town of Old Fort.