Unaffiliated candidate for U.S. Senate certified by state board

North Carolina has an unaffiliated write-in candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Michelle Estelle Lewis, 43, of Manteo on the Outer Banks has been qualified as an unaffiliated write-in candidate in North Carolina’s Senate race. Lewis’ petitions were certified by the North Carolina State Board of elections on Thursday, Aug. 11, making her the only unaffiliated candidate to make it past the petition process for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Richard Burr, according to a news release.

“Michelle Lewis believes it’s necessary to put partisan politics aside to focus on the people of the state of North Carolina and the nation first,” reads a prepared statement.

Lewis’ platform includes working to make sure veterans receive the care they need through the Department of Veterans Affairs (such as streamlining accessibility to care and increasing patient care options), creating economic opportunities in rural and black communities, education, and criminal justice reform.

She is a former federal law enforcement officer, has done conflict work in the Middle East, and spent time as an advisor at the United Nations where she worked on climate policy and climate finance. She currently grows and distributes food to families in need and teaches at Duke Divinity School, according to the news release.

Lewis has held city and local government appointments but this is her first time running for public office. She is the youngest of six. She has a twin brother named Michael (he was born 5 minutes before her), and a sister who is an immigration attorney, a sister that resides out of state, and an older brother that drives for a fuel company. Her father is retired from the United States Army. Lewis returned from New York to North Carolina in 2018 to help take care of her mother before she died in 2020. She is not married and does not have any children. She pastors the Presbyterian Church in Manteo.

Lewis is traveling around the state hearing from people of all backgrounds. Interested parties can register for in-person and online meet-ups at www.MichelleLewisforSenate.com.