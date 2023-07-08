U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards’ mobile office will be available in McDowell County next week.

“To give you greater access to your federal government, I’m excited to announce that my mobile office, the Carolina Cruiser, will be at 198 S. Main St., Marion, NC on Tuesday, July 11 from 9:30-11 a.m.,” reads a statement from Edwards. “My staff will be parked outside with the Carolina Cruiser ready to meet with constituents and assist with casework. I hope you can stop by to share your thoughts on issues that matter to you or ask for assistance with federal agencies.”

In addition, Edwards, a Republican from Henderson County, announced his office is accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional Award for young Americans in North Carolina’s 11th District.

Applicants will be recognized for achieving challenging goals in areas of public service, personal development, physical fitness and extracurricular activities. This is a nonpartisan, voluntary and noncompetitive program, and successful participants can earn bronze, silver or gold awards, according to a news release.

Edwards said, “The Congressional Award is an opportunity for young folks across our district to attain the highest congressional honor for America’s youth by setting and achieving challenging goals. I look forward to seeing the talent of western North Carolinians on display through experiences that will shape our future leaders.”

The Congressional Award can be earned by anyone who is 14-24 years old and willing to take the challenge regardless of one’s background, education or physical abilities, according to the news release.

Applications for the Congressional Award are now open. For information about the rules and requirements for the program, visit the website at edwards.house.gov/congressionalaward.