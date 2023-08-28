“To give you greater access to your federal government, I’m excited to announce that my mobile office, the Carolina Cruiser, will be by the Food Lion, (1210 U.S. 70 West) Marion, NC on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 2:30-4:30 p.m.,” said Edwards in a news release.

“My staff and I will be parked outside with the Carolina Cruiser ready to meet with constituents and assist with casework. I hope you can stop by to share your thoughts on issues that matter to you or ask for assistance with federal agencies.”