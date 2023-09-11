HENDERSONVILLE — U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards (NC-11) is accepting United States service academy nomination applications from current high school seniors in North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District.

As a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Edwards can nominate applicants who legally reside within the boundaries of the 11th Congressional District of North Carolina to attend one of the five U.S. service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.; the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md.; the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo.; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, N.Y. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination, but Edwards will recommend interested applicants on a case-by-case basis, according to a news release.

“I’m honored to have a role in nominating the best and brightest students from western North Carolina for appointments to our nation’s service academies,” said Edwards. “As school is back in session, I encourage any high school senior who is up for this challenge and aspiring to pursue a meaningful and rewarding career to apply. Accepted students will develop leadership and character traits that will prepare them to achieve excellence in any military and civilian role.”

The deadline to apply for a nomination from Edwards is Monday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m.

For more information, visit edwards.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations.

In addition, Edwards' Carolina Cruiser will visit Old Fort on Tuesday.

"To give you greater access to your federal government, I’m excited to announce that my mobile office, the Carolina Cruiser, will be by the Old Fort Train Depot, 25 W. Main St., Old Fort, NC on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 9:30-11 a.m.," said Edwards in a news release. "My staff will be parked outside with the Carolina Cruiser ready to meet with constituents and assist with casework. I hope you can stop by to share your thoughts on issues that matter to you or ask for assistance with federal agencies."