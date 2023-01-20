U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards visits McDowell County

U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards, who took office just three weeks ago, visited McDowell County Friday as part of his tour of the 15 counties in the 11th Congressional District.

Edwards, a Republican from Hendersonville, spoke to a gathering of local officials and economic leaders at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. The audience included representatives from the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, McDowell Economic Development Association, the McDowell County Commission, the Marion City Council, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, the school system, McDowell Technical Community College and the sheriff’s office.

Commission Chairman Tony Brown welcomed everyone and MEDA Director Chuck Abernathy gave an overview of the local economy.

Recently, the North Carolina Department of Commerce released the new county tier designations for 2023. These designations, which are mandated by state law, play a role in several programs that assist in economic development. Under the new list, McDowell remains a Tier Two county, which is in between Tier One (most distressed) and Tier Three (least distressed). The tier rankings are a mechanism put into place by the state of North Carolina to create balanced growth.

“We’re doing OK,” said Abernathy. “Things are clearly slowing down. We are not where we were 12 months ago but we are doing OK.”

Abernathy said something makes McDowell County different is that one-third of the county is U.S. Forest Service land that is owned by the federal government. He talked about the new projects underway such as Givens Estates planning to transform the former Clinchfield Manufacturing plant building and a new boat manufacturing company that will build a plant on the Universal property.

“We have another project that has signed a letter of commitment but we can’t disclose it now,” said Abernathy.

He talked about the major housing issues that exist in McDowell County and the work being done to address them.

Kim Effler, president and CEO of the McDowell Chamber, introduced Edwards.

“These are the easiest groups for me to mingle with and be a part of, as a businessman,” he said.

Edwards added one of the first things he did when he started his business in Waynesville was join his local Chamber of Commerce.

“As a businessperson very early on, I recognized what takes place in Raleigh and what takes place in Washington, D.C. has a dramatic effect on businesses and our ability to provide for our employees, our vendors, and our customers and meet all the government requirements of businesses,” he said. “So I started paying attention more than I ever had on what takes place in Washington and Raleigh.”

Like other incoming members of the U.S. House, Edwards could not be sworn in until the House incumbents chose a new speaker. That process took far longer than anyone expected. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California was not selected as the new speaker until the 15th ballot. It was the first time a speaker had not been elected on the first ballot since 1923 and the longest multi-ballot speaker election since 1859, according to online sources.

McCarthy was also elected after he made numerous concessions to the more extreme right-wing members of his party.

Edwards said the national news media characterized this process as chaotic or full of turmoil. He disputed this view of the speaker election.

“The first three weeks have been a little different,” he said. “I was there for every single minute of that. I didn’t see any chaos or turmoil in that. I saw democracy in action. I was there and I thought it needed to happen.”

After spending two weeks in Washington, he and other member of the Congress get a week back home in their respective districts. Friday’s stop in Marion was the 13th on his 15-county tour of the 11th District.

Edwards talked about his committee assignments. He will serve on the House committees for Transportation, Budget and Oversight and Government Accountability.

He spoke to the gathering at the Universal Center about inflation and incentives for more people to get back to work.

“We’ve made it too easy for people not to work,” he said.

He also spoke about the southern border with Mexico and illegal immigration.

“We have to stop it at the border,” he said. “We have created a problem for ourselves. We have to stop illegal immigration at the border.”

A reporter from The McDowell News asked if he would hold town hall meetings in the different cities and towns in the district. This is where members of the public, who may hold different views, can address their concerns to him directly. His predecessors, such as Heath Shuler and Mark Meadows, would hold town hall meetings in Marion and other towns in the district. They would hear from people who were on the opposite side of the political spectrum. But that practice stopped several years ago and has not resumed since.

Part of the reason is probably because the town hall meetings with members of Congress became more contentious and heated across the country.

“Town hall is largely a public flogging,” said Edwards to The McDowell News.

He added he would make himself available to the public in a different way.

“I am not going to shy away from views that might not align with mine,” said Edwards. “Folks can call me, they can email me. We’re going to make every effort to respond. Even when we don’t respond, we are certainly going to take down their concerns. It will be registered and remembered and considered.”

And Edwards will hold a “Chat with Chuck” event on the second Friday of every month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. That will take place at his Hendersonville office.

“They don’t necessarily have to get together in groups of hundreds to come to a town hall meeting to tell me what’s on their minds,” he said. “If they live in this district, me or a member of my staff would be happy to meet with them.”