The U.S. Forest Service is planning five prescribed burns on the Grandfather Ranger District this spring season to restore habitat and reduce wildfire risk. Two of them will occur in McDowell County.

The low- to medium-intensity burns create healthier, more diverse, and more resilient forests that can better support wildlife, while reducing the amount of hazardous fuels to limit wildfire risk to communities bordering the National Forest. One of these burns, Armstrong, will be used to remove competing vegetation in preparation for tree planting, according to a news release.

During the spring season, the U.S. Forest Service will hold a prescribed burn in the Armstrong area near Little Switzerland. It is expected to cover 58 acres. A bigger one will take place in the Singecat area near Busick. It will cover 2,200 acres.

Outside of McDowell, the U.S. Forest Service will have a prescribed burn in the Steels Creek area of Burke County and it will cover 4,156 acres. Two are planned for Caldwell County. They will be held in the Adam’s Mountain area near Collettsville (415 acres) and the Boyd Gap area near Blowing Rock (200 acres), according to the news release.

Burning could begin as early as this week at Adam’s Mountain, if conditions allow. However, the dates for the burns and the actual number of units burned will depend upon weather conditions. Burning days are changeable because the proper conditions are needed - wind and relative humidity are key factors in fire behavior, safety, and smoke control. Prescribed burning will only occur when environmental and safety conditions permit.

All prescribed burns are planned and analyzed by a team of specialists to ensure that wildlife, fisheries, rare plants, and historic sites are not harmed. Burning recreates the natural disturbance patterns that historically existed on the dry, south facing slopes of the Grandfather District. Habitat for a variety of wildlife can be improved through carefully planned and executed prescribed burns.

Regular burns promote the growth of plants that provide food for wildlife, including important game animals such as deer and turkey.

In addition to habitat restoration, prescribed burning is an important forest management tool to reduce wildfire risk. Prescribed fire patterns mimic natural fire disturbances and reduce underbrush and flammable vegetation, which is key to limiting wildfire growth, according to the news release.

More information will be released on specific burn units and timing on the day before each burn. During the burns, some roads and trails may be closed to ensure safety. For more information, contact the Grandfather Ranger District office at 828-652-2144.