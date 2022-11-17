Two trail shelters being rebuilt in Pisgah National Forest

PISGAH FOREST — The Pisgah Ranger District on Pisgah National Forest and its long-standing partner, The Pisgah Conservancy (TPC), are rebuilding the Butter Gap and Deep Gap trail shelters on the Art Loeb Trail.

The project is funded through the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), which prioritizes deferred maintenance projects on federal public lands. The first stage of the project, the demolition of the dilapidated Butter Gap shelter, has been completed. TPC and U.S. Forest Service employees are now constructing new, Adirondack-style shelters, which will be easier to maintain.

“These new trail shelters will enhance visitor experience for hiking, backpacking and camping” said Jeff Owenby, recreation manager for the Pisgah District. “The old trail shelters have been used for decades and were in very poor condition. Having great partners like The Pisgah Conservancy helping us efficiently use funds made available by the Great American Outdoors Act will result in a much-needed improvement project.”

According to Jeff Maitz, trail specialist for The Pisgah Conservancy, “The existing trail shelters were in very bad shape and risked becoming a serious safety hazard for forest users. They had holes in the roof, significant rot and were no longer adequate for their purpose. The newly constructed shelters will provide more comfortable and structurally sound facilities for public recreation use on the Pisgah.”

The 31-mile Art Loeb trail intersects other popular long-distance trails like the Mountains-to-Sea and traverses several significant peaks including Black Balsam Knob (6,214 feet), Tennent Mountain (6,040 feet), and Pilot Mountain (5,095 feet). The newly constructed shelters will provide safer overnight accommodations for users in the backcountry. The shelters are expected to be completed by next summer.

The Pisgah Conservancy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service whose mission is “to provide funding to preserve the natural resources and scenic beauty of the Pisgah Ranger District and to enhance the recreational experience of all visitors to Pisgah.” For more information, visit www.pisgahconservancy.org.