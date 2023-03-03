Tony and Phyllis Kombol, who are members of McDowell County chapter of Toastmasters, will both advance to the annual Toastmasters speech contests.

Their advancement is based on the results of the Saturday, Feb. 25, Area One, Two and Three contests (which represented 11 clubs).

Tony Kombol, a Toastmaster since 2017, competed in two competitions: Evaluation (a two to three minute speech giving feedback on a “test speech”), and Table Topics (a one- to two-minute impromptu response to a question posed by the contest master of ceremonies.

Tony will compete next at the Division A contest on Tuesday, March 21, advancing in the Evaluations contest.

Phyllis Kombol has been a Toastmaster since 2008, having earned the Distinguished Toastmaster Award in 2017. She competed in Evaluation, Table Topics and International Speech (five- to seven-minute prepared speech) contests, and will advance to the Division A contest in both Evaluations and the International Speech contest, according to a news release.

The Kombols are charter members of McDowell NC Toastmasters, a club that became official in June 2019. The club meets weekly on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-6:45 p.m. For more information, visit https://mcdowellnc.toastmastersclubs.org.

They are also members of the monthly Advanced Toastmasters of Asheville (https://atatm.toastmastersclubs.org) and a monthly specialty Toastmasters club called Eat Your Words (https://eywtm.toastmastersclubs.org), which meets in restaurants in Kannapolis and Concord, where they lived before retiring to the foothills in 2017.

Toastmasters has become a family hobby for the Kombols. Their son Thomas, who lives in Kannapolis, is also a member of Eat Your Words. Their daughter Katherine has continued her participation in McDowell NC Toastmasters even though she now resides in Chattanooga, Tennessee, since the weekly club meets mainly on Zoom, according to the news release.

The group has about six meetings a year that are hybrid: meeting on-site at the McDowell County Public Library along with Zoom. Visitors are welcome to attend meetings, and interested persons are invited to connect with the clubs or various Toastmasters groups through the websites or social media (Facebook, Instagram, MeetUp and LinkedIn).

District 37 Toastmasters encompasses 91 clubs in the western half of North Carolina, celebrating 70 years, and includes the oldest Toastmasters club in North, the Asheville Toastmasters, which was chartered in 1947.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the organization's membership is approximately 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders, according to the news release.

For more information, see https://d37toastmasters.org/ or https://www.toastmasters.org