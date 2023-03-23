Two men from Spruce Pine have been charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office with breaking and entering.

Deputy Gabe Eudy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 18-year-old Kolby Gene Nelson and 18-year-old Damion David Riddle with four counts of felonious breaking & entering and two counts of felonious larceny after breaking & entering. Both were issued a $40,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, Eudy responded to possible trespassing on Bear Den Mountain Drive, north of Marion. Upon arrival, Nelson and Riddle, identified as the suspects who had broken into three cabins and a bathhouse, were taken into custody. The stolen property found on Nelson and Riddle was returned to the owners, according to the news release.