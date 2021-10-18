Two people killed in separate wrecks in McDowell over weekend

Two people died in separate wrecks over the weekend in McDowell County.

The first incident occurred at 4:03 p.m. on Saturday afternoon when a motorcycle crashed near the intersection of Lake James Road and Hankins Road. EMS paramedics arrived on the scene and pronounced one patient dead.

That patient was Patrick Donovan Edwards, 30, of 388 Harmony Grove Road in Nebo, according to Trooper Justin Sanders of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Edwards was traveling on his motorcycle toward Marion on Lake James Road when he went into a curve and ran off the right side of the road. Edwards hit an embankment and was thrown off his motorcycle.

Edwards was wearing a helmet at the time of his wreck. There was some damage to his 2017 Harley-Davidson, according to Sanders.

The second fatal crash occurred at 10:11 p.m. Sunday night along Harmony Grove Road near Gaddy Road. EMS paramedics transported two patients to Mission Hospital in Asheville and pronounced one patient dead at the scene. Trooper Travis Hamby of the N.C. Highway Patrol said this wreck involved a 1998 GMC traveling south on Gaddy Road.