Two more throw their hats in the ring for Marion, Old Fort elections

Since the start of the filing period, two more people have officially declared that they are running for office in Marion and Old Fort.
The filing period for the Marion and Old Fort municipal elections started Friday and will last through Friday, July 16 at noon.
In Marion, three seats on the City Council are up for election. In Old Fort, two seats on the Board of Aldermen are up for election this year and Jerome Effler recently resigned from the Board of Aldermen, which created another vacancy. The mayoral offices for both cities are up for re-election too.
Last week, Dawna Goode-Ledbetter, 52, of 232 Park Ave. in Marion filed Tuesday, July 6 to run as a challenger for the Marion City Council. She works as an outreach coordinator at the McDowell Senior Center and is a leader with the West Marion Community Forum.
Also, incumbent Melvin Lytle, 50, of 99 Keaton Road in Old Fort filed Thursday, July 8 to run for another term on the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. He is the police chief for the town of Old Fort.
They will join the following people have already filed to run for offices in Marion and Old Fort:
• Woody Ayers, 44, of 24 E. Glenview St. in Marion, who filed to run for another term on the Marion City Council. First elected in 2017, he is now the mayor pro tem and is self employed.
• Iretha Hancock, 60, of 261 Reservoir Drive in Old Fort, who filed to run for the unexpired term left by Effler, who recently resigned as an alderman. This is just for the remainder of Effler’s term through 2023 and is not for an entire four-year term. The Board of Aldermen will likely appoint someone to replace Effler as well. The seat previously held by Effler will appear on the ballot in this year’s election, said Elections Director Kim Welborn. Hancock is an administrative assistant with Tilson Machine.
• Ann Harkey, 71, of 90 Broad St. in Marion, who also filed to run for another term as a council member. She is a retired school teacher and was first elected in 2017.
• Rick Hensley, 57, of 66 W. Fort St. in Old Fort, who filed to run for another term as mayor of the town. He is a maintenance mechanic at Baxter Healthcare.
• Steve Little, 70, of 370 S. Garden St. in Marion, who filed to run for another term as mayor of the city. He is a lawyer and the senior partner of the law firm Little & Lattimore.
• Ocie Mayfield, 56, of 209 Spring St., Apt. 2 in Marion, who filed to run as a challenger for mayor of Marion. He is retired.
• Wayne Stafford, 66, of 192 Reservoir Drive in Old Fort, who filed to run for another term on the Board of Aldermen. He is a retired meat buyer and currently a school bus driver. He is also a former mayor of Old Fort.
Persons interested in filing to run in these contests must be a registered voter residing in the particular municipality. Filing to run for office can be completed at the McDowell County Board of Elections at 2458 N.C. 226 South in Marion. The required filing fee is $5 for the Marion City Council seats and the Old Fort Board of Aldermen seats. The filing fee is $10 to run for mayor of either town.
There will be an early voting period in the Old Fort and Marion elections and it will take place in October at the Board of Elections office, said Elections Director Kim Welborn.
Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 2.
For further information, contact the McDowell County Board of Elections at 659-0834.