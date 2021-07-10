Two more throw their hats in the ring for Marion, Old Fort elections

Since the start of the filing period, two more people have officially declared that they are running for office in Marion and Old Fort.

The filing period for the Marion and Old Fort municipal elections started Friday and will last through Friday, July 16 at noon.

In Marion, three seats on the City Council are up for election. In Old Fort, two seats on the Board of Aldermen are up for election this year and Jerome Effler recently resigned from the Board of Aldermen, which created another vacancy. The mayoral offices for both cities are up for re-election too.

Last week, Dawna Goode-Ledbetter, 52, of 232 Park Ave. in Marion filed Tuesday, July 6 to run as a challenger for the Marion City Council. She works as an outreach coordinator at the McDowell Senior Center and is a leader with the West Marion Community Forum.

Also, incumbent Melvin Lytle, 50, of 99 Keaton Road in Old Fort filed Thursday, July 8 to run for another term on the Old Fort Board of Aldermen. He is the police chief for the town of Old Fort.

They will join the following people have already filed to run for offices in Marion and Old Fort: