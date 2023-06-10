The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line.

More than 500 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets and almost 400 students from The Citadel Graduate College accepted their degrees during the commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6. Approximately 30% of the graduating cadets accepted commissions as officers into the U.S. Armed Services, according to a news release.

Local graduates include:

Adam Randolph of Marion — Intelligence and Security Studies, Bachelor of Arts

Andruw Randolph of Marion — Intelligence and Security Studies, Bachelor of Arts

The top academic programs for the Class of 2023 included Intelligence and Security Studies, Business Administration, Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering and Criminal Justice.

Graduates accepted their diploma from president of The Citadel, Gen. Glenn W. Walters, USMC (retired), Class of 1979.

The Citadel, with its iconic campus located in Charleston, S.C. offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. The approximately 2,300 members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets are not required to serve in the military, but about one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.

Citadel alumni have served the nation, their states and their communities as principled leaders since 1842. The Citadel Graduate College, founded more than 50 years ago, offers dozens of graduate degree, graduate certificate and evening undergraduate programs in the evening or online. The Citadel is consecutively named Best Public College in the South by U.S. News & World Report for 12 years and No. 1 Best Public College for Veterans in the South for five years, according to the news release.