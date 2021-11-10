Two McDowell veterans reflect on their experiences during the WWII era

For this Veterans Day, two local men who served our country during the World War II era shared their memories with The McDowell News.

Harold Willis was just 18 years old when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. A resident of McDowell, the young Willis was sent to the European Theater and would be a part of Allied occupation of Austria. He left New York on April 1, 1946 and arrived in France eight days later.

By the end of April 1946, his job was to guard the former Nazi officers in a Salzburg prison. They would be tried for war crimes.

“These were the worst of them,” said Willis to The McDowell News. “They had them in cells and you had to take them out one at a time and let them go to the bathroom. We were told not to stay close to them.”

The young soldier found out just how crafty these prisoners could be.

“There was one of them they took out and they found a pocket knife up his rectum,” he said.

After his time in occupied Europe, Willis was sent to other places. He was in the Army for two years and ended up at Fort Bragg. In 1947, he married his wife Elizabeth and they started a family. He was honorably discharged as a private first class.