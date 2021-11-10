Two McDowell veterans reflect on their experiences during the WWII era

For this Veterans Day, two local men who served our country during the World War II era shared their memories with The McDowell News.
Harold Willis was just 18 years old when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. A resident of McDowell, the young Willis was sent to the European Theater and would be a part of Allied occupation of Austria. He left New York on April 1, 1946 and arrived in France eight days later.
By the end of April 1946, his job was to guard the former Nazi officers in a Salzburg prison. They would be tried for war crimes.
“These were the worst of them,” said Willis to The McDowell News. “They had them in cells and you had to take them out one at a time and let them go to the bathroom. We were told not to stay close to them.”
The young soldier found out just how crafty these prisoners could be.
“There was one of them they took out and they found a pocket knife up his rectum,” he said.
After his time in occupied Europe, Willis was sent to other places. He was in the Army for two years and ended up at Fort Bragg. In 1947, he married his wife Elizabeth and they started a family. He was honorably discharged as a private first class.
After his military service, Willis came back to his hometown and went to work as an automobile mechanic. He later pursued a career at Air Preheater before retiring. He has two children, three grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
Now at age 94, Willis looks back on his time in uniform with pride.
“I appreciate the opportunity to do what I did,” he said to The McDowell News. “It wasn’t much but I did what they sent me to do, I reckon.”
Likewise, Norman “Bud” Cox did his duty at around the same time as Willis only Cox was sent to the Pacific Theater.
A native of Buncombe County, Cox, along with his family, moved to the Woodlawn community of McDowell in 1937. “That was before the roads were paved around here,” he said to The McDowell News.
In 1946, Cox volunteered for the Army Air Corps at the age of 17.
“I had never been anywhere,” he said.
He had wanted to go to the European Theatre of Operations but the Army Air Corps had other plans for him.
“When they sent me to California, I knew I was not going to Europe,” he said.
Instead, he spent time in the Philippines, Guam and ended up on the eastern tip of Okinawa, where he would spend 18 months. His first job was being a weather observer and his second job was serving as a weather equipment teletype technician. Another duty of his was sending up weather balloons and monitoring the radioactive fallout from the atomic bombs that were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Like Willis, he was counted as a World War II veteran even though he didn’t participate in combat. He came back to the United States in January 1949 and got out of the service in March 1949 in Macon, Ga. He was discharged as a staff sergeant.
As a pilot, he was active with the Civil Air Patrol for many years and worked with the cadets doing search and rescue for any aircraft that were reported as missing or crashed. He also flew for the Sheriff’s Office looking for illegal growing of marijuana in the mountains.
For 50 years, Cox was a local pilot until he gave it up in 2006. He worked as a supervisor for 38 years at the American Thread plant (now Coats North America). Today at age 93, he is a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
“I think I have had a fairly interesting life, but I wasn’t in on any of the battles,” he said.