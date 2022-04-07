Two McDowell Toastmasters win in speech contest

Two members of the local chapter of Toastmasters won in the organization’s speech contest.

On Saturday, April 2, two McDowell NC Toastmasters members won Division A speech contests. Tina Holmes won in the Evaluation Speech Contest for her analysis and feedback to a “test speaker.” Phyllis Kombol won for her inspirational speech “Handprints” in the International Speech Contest, according to a news release.

Both speakers had progressed from the Feb. 22 area contests which included competitors from four clubs. The winners from three areas then competed at this division contest which represented speakers from a total of 11 clubs. Holmes and Kombol will advance to the Friday, April 29, District 37 competition against winners from six divisions (almost 100 clubs). All competitions this year are being done virtually on Zoom and are free and open to the public.

Toastmasters is a nearly 100-year-old nonprofit organization focused on individuals’ self-development of public speaking and leadership skills. There are 300,000 members in more than 15,800 clubs in 149 countries.

The McDowell County chapter of Toastmasters can help you build your communication and leadership skills. McDowellNC Toastmasters meets from 5:30-6:45 p.m. every Tuesday on Zoom. The group provides a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

For more information, visit the local club’s website at McDowellNC.toastmastersclubs.org, D37toastmasters.org or Toastmasters International at toastmasters.org.