Two deserving students at McDowell High School are the recipients of a McDowell 4-H College Scholarship.

Chad Ray with the program announced recently the recipients of the 2023 4-H scholarship. “We are excited to award this scholarship to two very deserving McDowell 4-Hers this year,” he said in an online post.

Each student receives a $500 scholarship.

The first recipient is Gunner Dietrich, who is graduating from McDowell High this year. He currently ranks fifth in his class and plans to pursue a major in career pilot technology and aviation management and become a commercial pilot. He has been heavily involved in McDowell 4-H through the Young Guns Shooting Sports program. He is also a junior firefighter for the Glenwood Fire Department. He is the son of Ken and Christie Dietrich of Marion, according to Ray’s online post.

The second recipient is Jay English, who is also graduating from McDowell High this year. He currently has a 3.8 GPA and is in the top 30% of his graduating class. He plans to attend Isothermal Community College and study agribusiness technology. He has started the English Cattle Company with beef cows and grew up with the English Dairy Farm in the North Cove community. He was a member of the McDowell 4-H Livestock Judging team and is currently an officer with McDowell High FFA. He is the son of Alan and Karen English of North Cove, according to Ray’s online post.