Two Marion women convicted of child abuse

Two Marion women accused of child abuse inflicting serious injury will serve two-and-a-half years on probation their crimes after being sentenced in McDowell County Superior Court.

During the August term, Kirsten Nicole Williams, 31, of Marion, was found guilty of child abuse inflicting serious injury. She must serve 30 months supervised probation.

She was given credit for seven days served in jail and she must pay court costs.

Sami Loraine Williams, 27, of Marion, was found guilty of child abuse causing serious physical injury. She must serve 30 months supervised probation. She must pay $1,020 for a court-appointed attorney. She was given credit for seven days served in jail and she must pay court costs.

In June and July, McDowell deputies charged the pair with child abuse inflicting serious injury after physically abusing a boy that was in their custody, according to a news release. During the investigation, deputies alleged that the women altered and destroyed a video of the abuse, according to previous reports.

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the week of Aug. 29, 2022:

● Sara Elizabeth Gardner, 27, of Newland, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor larceny, was found guilty. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay court costs.

● Brandon Kyle McNeil, 32, of Moore Branch Drive, Nebo, pleaded not guilty to felony larceny of a motor vehicle, was found guilty. Sentence 18-31 months in jail.

Pleaded not guilty to chop shop activity by theft, was found guilty. Sentenced 22-36 months in jail. Given credit for 33 days time served.

● Joe Travis Watrous, 37, of Asheville, pleaded not guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking methamphetamine. Sentenced 70-93 months in jail. Fined $50,000. Given credit for two days time served. The verdict was appealed.

Pleaded not guilty to maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance. Must serve 18 months supervised probation.