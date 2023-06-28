Two Marion men are facing drug charges after being arrested by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn Michael Hall, 46, of Marion, has been charged with felonious maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and felonious possession of methamphetamine. Hall was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

In addition, Andrew George Long, 44, of Marion, was charged with felonious possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and felonious maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance. Long was issued a $30,000 secured bond, according to a MCSO news release.

Detective Richard Pittman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit charged the two men. On Friday, June 23, SWAT team members from the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department along with detectives executed a search warrant on their Marion residence. The search turned up methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the news release.