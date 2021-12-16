Two injured in head-on collision at U.S. 221 bypass in Marion

Two drivers were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a head-on collision on the U.S. 221 bypass early Thursday morning.

McDowell County emergency personnel responded to the two-car collision along the bypass near the intersection with the Tate Street. Paramedics transported two patients with non life-threatening injuries to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville, according to EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones.

Sgt. J.A. Metcalf with the Highway Patrol said Johnny Lister, 71, of Triple J Mobile Home Park north of Marion was driving a 2006 Buick at that hour. Lister traveled the wrong way onto the bypass by turning left instead of going right.

This resulted in a head-on collision with the 2007 Nissan that was driven by Josh Lowery, 30, of Willets Pointe Boulevard in Nebo.

Metcalf said he is not aware of any passengers in either vehicle. Lister is a newspaper carrier who was delivering The McDowell News at the time of the wreck.

Metcalf said Thursday’s wreck was very similar to one that happened in February 2020 at that same location. The February 2020 wreck resulted in death for both drivers.