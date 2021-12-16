Two injured in head-on collision at U.S. 221 bypass in Marion

Two drivers were transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville after they were injured in a head-on collision on the U.S. 221 bypass early Thursday morning.
McDowell County emergency personnel responded to the two-car collision along the bypass near the intersection with the Tate Street. Paramedics transported two patients with non life-threatening injuries to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville, according to EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Rivera Jones.
Sgt. J.A. Metcalf with the Highway Patrol said Johnny Lister, 71, of Triple J Mobile Home Park north of Marion was driving a 2006 Buick at that hour. Lister traveled the wrong way onto the bypass by turning left instead of going right.
This resulted in a head-on collision with the 2007 Nissan that was driven by Josh Lowery, 30, of Willets Pointe Boulevard in Nebo.
Metcalf said he is not aware of any passengers in either vehicle. Lister is a newspaper carrier who was delivering The McDowell News at the time of the wreck.
Metcalf said Thursday’s wreck was very similar to one that happened in February 2020 at that same location. The February 2020 wreck resulted in death for both drivers.
That double fatality occurred when Charles Bradfield, 73, of Newland was driving his 2017 Subaru northbound in the southbound lanes of the bypass. Bradfield’s vehicle, traveling northbound, struck a 2019 Honda driven by Andrew Crawford, 40, of Marion, who was traveling southbound. Bradfield hit Crawford head-on and both men were pronounced dead at the scene. They didn’t have any passengers. Crawford was the manager of the Verizon store in Marion, according to a previous story.
There was heavy rain during the night of the February 2020 wreck, which might explain why Bradfield drove the wrong way. But weather was not a factor in Thursday’s wreck, Metcalf said.
Since the double fatality in February 2020, more signs have been placed there warning motorists of driving the wrong way.
“There’s signs everywhere there after that last wreck,” said Metcalf.
Agencies that responded to this wreck include McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, Marion Fire Department and Marion Police Department. The N.C. Highway Patrol is the main investigating agency.