‘Two-Headed’ drama opens at MACA on Friday

The two-woman performance of Julie Jensen’s “Two-Headed” opens Friday at McDowell Arts Council's Greenlee Theatre.

Jensen’s drama “Two-Headed” explores the entwined lives of two best friends, Hettie and Lavinia. The complicated relationships, struggles and emotions play out against the backdrop of Mormon pioneer life in the American West.

Performed by veteran actresses Barbara Acree and Allyson Greene, a simple Southwest-inspired backdrop allows the two to fill the stage with emotive performance. With more than 20 years in community theater, Acree and Greene are more than comfortable on-stage for this unique two-person performance.

“When we heard that MACA was accepting bookings for their theater, we felt it was a great opportunity to bring something other than a comedy to the MACA theater,” said Greene. “The chance to perform a drama was something we could not pass up,” explained Greene during the interview.

Acree and Greene play off each other effortlessly, bringing to life characters and situations most modern audiences would have difficulty accepting. A tumultuous time in the American West, Jensen’s play uses controversial history as background noise, placing emphasis on the emotional impact and evolving roles of women in a patriarchal and intolerant Mormon frontier society. The focus is less on the devastating events of 1850s Utah, and more on how trauma shapes these two characters, for better or worse.

The drama peers into the evolving (or crumbling) lives of each character every 10 years, while they struggle through the daily challenges of pioneer life and wrestle with the haunting consequences of a father and husband’s role in the 1857 Mountain Meadow Massacre.

Over the course of 40 years, the audience catches glimpses into the lives of Hettie and Lavinia. This multilayered and oftentimes disturbing play addresses the frayed friendship of two women as they navigate betrayal, polygamy, xenophobia, obsession, love and regret.

While controversial at its surface, Jensen’s “Two-Headed” speaks to the dynamics of women thrown together through hardship, while also providing insightful commentary on issues we all face in current society.

Produced by special arrangement with The Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois, the performances of “Two-Headed” are Friday, Oct. 21; Saturday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 7 p.m. at McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) located at 50 S. Main St. Marion.

On Friday, Oct. 21, there will be a pre-show reception (mixer) at 6 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. You may purchase your tickets in-person or through McDowell Arts Council Association’s website: www.mcsowellarts.org/calendar.

A non-profit for the arts, MACA hosts, sponsors, and produces arts opportunities to promote growth in the educational, economic, community, cultural, visual and performance art sectors throughout McDowell County. Core values for McDowell Arts Council Association are:

* The arts are for all people

* To provide resources for arts development that are fair, transparent and accountable.

* Helping our youth succeed through creative approaches to education in and beyond the classroom

* Undertaking local initiatives to enhance our economy, education, and the well-being of our community

* Work to ensure that meaningful arts experiences are accessible to all McDowell County residents including people with disabilities, caregivers, and aging adults.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/mcdowellarts to learn more.