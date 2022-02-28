Two charged after McDowell County Sheriff's Office investigation

Two people face charges following a break-in, authorities said Monday.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Richard Pittman charged 53-year-old Johnny Junior Morgan of Marion with felonious breaking or entering, felonious larceny after breaking or entering and felonious possession of stolen property. He held on a $60,000 secured bond.

Detective Pittman also charged 49-year-old Julie Crisp of Marion with felonious breaking or entering, felonious larceny after breaking or entering and felonious possession of stolen property. She was held on a $60,000 secured bond.

On Feb. 5, 2022, a Marion man reported his residence on Lukin Street in Marion had been broken into and items stolen. On Feb. 10, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office located numerous items of property stolen from the Lukin Street address at the suspect’s residence.

“Great job by our detectives on this case. Their quick response and hard work led to the recovery of stolen property and the arrests of those involved," stated Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.