ASHEVILLE — Montford Park Players, an Asheville theatrical tradition, is proud to announce its upcoming production of William Shakespeare’s classic “Twelfth Night.” All performances this summer will be held at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre, 92 Gay St., in the heart of Asheville’s historic Montford District. Show dates will run from June 23 until July 22 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 7:30 p.m.

“Twelfth Night” is a beloved Shakespearean masterpiece that combines mistaken identities, hilarious pranks and a touch of romance. Set in the fictional land of Illyria, the play tells the story of Viola, a young woman who disguises herself as a man to navigate the complex web of love and deception. Filled with wit, music and memorable characters, “Twelfth Night” promises an evening of laughter and entertainment for audiences of all ages.

“We invite the community to join us for an unforgettable evening of Shakespearean comedy under the stars. Every time we produce this play it is one of our best-attended of the season, and is always a crowd favorite,” said Managing Director John Russell.

“Our talented cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring this timeless classic to life, and we are excited to share their efforts with the Asheville audience.”

Director Fable Wilde Day, who acted in last year’s runaway hit, “Much Ado About Nothing,” has long been a fan of the play.

Day has assembled an all-star team of Montford regulars for his cast and crew. Audrey Savitt, Devyn Ray, Aaron Ybarra, Eric Vik and Dwight Chiles form the core of featured actors. Joining them are Emily Drake, Patrick Nguyen, Blaine Weiss, Spike Thompson and many others.

In the hands of Day, “Twelfth Night” promises to be a visual spectacle, while also bringing the laughs.

Montford Park Players has been presenting Shakespeare and other classical works to the Asheville community since 1973 and has since grown to be one of western North Carolina’s most beloved and well-known cultural attractions.

For more information or to obtain tickets, go to www.montfordparkplayers.org or call 828-254-5146.