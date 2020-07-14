Tuesday update: Seven more positive coronavirus cases in McDowell. Schools to reopen with precautions in place

The McDowell County Health Department said Tuesday afternoon seven additional McDowell County residents tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
That announcement came shortly after Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina students can return to classrooms next month with social distancing restrictions and other safety precautions in place. Parents can also opt for remote learning for their children.
Regional Public Health Director Karen Powell repeated a familiar message aimed a slowing the spread.
“We continue to caution the public on attending mass gatherings, always adhere to social distancing and wearing a face covering," Powell said. "All these things are critical in stopping the spread of this virus. To ignore them leads to high transmission, possible hospitalizations and potential death. Wearing a face covering is critical. It can reduce your risk of transmission and protect others as well. I can’t stress the importance of face coverings enough. It can save your life as well as your loved ones."
On Monday, local health officials announced the first known positives in a congregate living setting, which is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. Clear Sky Behavioral LLC, located in Marion, had four residents with laboratory confirmed COVID-19. Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation, located in Nebo, had four staff members who had tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday afternoon in McDowell, 5,612 people had been tested, 4,813 negative results and 499 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 97 individuals in quarantine, 201 out of quarantine and two deaths.
On Tuesday, Gov. Cooper said schools will open for in-person instruction under an updated Plan B that requires face coverings for all K-12 students, fewer children in the classroom, measures to ensure social distancing for everyone in the building, and other safety protocols.
“The most important opening is that of our classroom doors. Our schools provide more than academics; they are vital to our children’s’ health, safety and emotional development,” said Cooper. “This is a difficult time for families with hard choices on every side. I am committed to working together to ensure our students and educators are as safe as possible and that children have opportunities to learn in the way that is best for them and their families.”
McDowell County Schools Superintendent Mark Garrett told The McDowell News in an email shortly after the governor's announcement that local educators were working on the details.
"Now that we know the decision, we will get to work putting the details to our scaffolded Plan B that has been in place for a little while now," Garrett said. "Once everything is in place, we will share the details with you and our families. The main goal is to prepare the best we can and make adjustments as needed once we begin the year."
Local testing for the virus continues.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Citizens can utilize an online COVID-19 screening tool by going to https://mcdowell.clearstep.health/ and completing the assessment. Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
- Grace Community Church; Wednesday, July 15from 9 a.m.-noon; located at 5182 US 70 West in Marion
- McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 17 from 9-11 a.m.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.