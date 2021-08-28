Tuesday, Aug. 31 is Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell

Tuesday, Aug. 31 will be a day for McDowell County residents to remember their loved ones who were victims of overdoses and celebrate those who are overcoming their addictions.

International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, was launched 20 years ago in 2001. McDowell County has publicly supported Overdose Awareness Day for the past five years. Communities and organizations around the world and here in McDowell have come together each year on Aug. 31 to raise awareness and commemorate those who have been lost to overdose.

On Tuesday, a vigil for Overdose Awareness Day will be held at the McDowell County Courthouse lawn in downtown Marion and at the Depot’s fountain in Old Fort. Each one will be held at the same time from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The group Heart Cry from Freedom Life Ministries will perform at the Marion site and live singers will perform at the Old Fort site, according to a news release.