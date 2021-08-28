Tuesday, Aug. 31 is Overdose Awareness Day in McDowell

Tuesday, Aug. 31 will be a day for McDowell County residents to remember their loved ones who were victims of overdoses and celebrate those who are overcoming their addictions.
International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, was launched 20 years ago in 2001. McDowell County has publicly supported Overdose Awareness Day for the past five years. Communities and organizations around the world and here in McDowell have come together each year on Aug. 31 to raise awareness and commemorate those who have been lost to overdose.
On Tuesday, a vigil for Overdose Awareness Day will be held at the McDowell County Courthouse lawn in downtown Marion and at the Depot’s fountain in Old Fort. Each one will be held at the same time from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The group Heart Cry from Freedom Life Ministries will perform at the Marion site and live singers will perform at the Old Fort site, according to a news release.
In Marion, Mayor Steve Little will issue a proclamation declaring Overdose Awareness Day for the city. There will be three speakers for each site and they will talk about overdoses and addiction. There will be a free T-shirts and bracelets while supplies last at each site. A tribute walk will take place in Marion and Old Fort where participants will carry candles and a tribute banner to sign and put pictures up of loved ones. Several resource tables will be set up at both locations, according to organizers.