 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truck, minivan crash on I-40 near Old Fort
0 comments
top story breaking editor's pick

Truck, minivan crash on I-40 near Old Fort

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
120921-mmn-nws-crash.jpg

The crash occurred near mile marker 71, which is above the Old Fort eastbound exit 72.

 GOOGLE MAPS

Crews were at the scene of a crash on I-40 Wednesday morning involving a tractor trailer and a minivan, according to emergency radio traffic.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The wreck occurred near mile marker 71 eastbound, which is the lower section of Old Fort Mountain.

Emergency workers got the driver of the minivan out of the vehicle, but the tractor trailer ended up over an embankment. The driver made his way out of the truck and workers were attempting to use ropes to get him up the embankment at around 10:30 a.m.

The truck was hauling plastic pellets, according to radio traffic.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The architect trying to finish the Sagrada Familia after 138 years

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics