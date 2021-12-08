Truck, minivan crash on I-40 near Old Fort

Crews were at the scene of a crash on I-40 Wednesday morning involving a tractor trailer and a minivan, according to emergency radio traffic.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The wreck occurred near mile marker 71 eastbound, which is the lower section of Old Fort Mountain.
Emergency workers got the driver of the minivan out of the vehicle, but the tractor trailer ended up over an embankment. The driver made his way out of the truck and workers were attempting to use ropes to get him up the embankment at around 10:30 a.m.
The truck was hauling plastic pellets, according to radio traffic.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.