Truck driver injured in wreck on N.C. 226 north of Marion

A South Carolina truck driver was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville after he was injured in a Tuesday wreck on N.C. 226 North on Coxes Creek Mountain.

The wreck happened at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday. Jimmy Eugene Pruitt, 60, was driving a tractor-trailer southward on N.C. 226 North on Coxes Creek. Pruitt is from Greer, S.C. and the tractor-trailer belonged to A-Plus Pallet Co. of Spartanburg, S.C., according to Trooper Justin Sanders of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The tractor-trailer carrying pallets overturned and Pruitt was pinned inside the cab. Emergency personnel performed an extensive extrication to free him from the truck. The highway was blocked for almost two hours during that time, said Sanders.

EMS paramedics transported Pruitt to a nearby landing zone where MAMA airlifted him to Mission Hospital in Asheville.

Pruitt’s condition was not known as of Wednesday afternoon. Sanders said Pruitt was alert and talking on Tuesday when he was taken out of the cab.

Charges are pending in this wreck.

Agencies on scene included McDowell EMS, Woodlawn-Sevier Fire Department, McDowell Rescue, N.C. Highway Patrol and McDowell Emergency Management, according to a news release.