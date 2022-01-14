 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Truck crashes on U.S. 221 north of Marion near Linville Caverns
0 Comments
top story breaking editor's pick

Truck crashes on U.S. 221 north of Marion near Linville Caverns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
14 crash.jpg

The crash happened in this area.

 GOOGLE MAPS

A truck crash near Linville Caverns on U.S. 221 North left a man pinned in the wreckage and emergency workers scrambling to rescue him.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to emergency radio traffic, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday on the mountainous stretch of road. U.S. 221 North was still closed at 2:09 p.m.

Emergency workers were setting up a landing zone for a medical helicopter.

This is a developing story.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the amazing mating ritual this white peacock shows off

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics