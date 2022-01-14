Truck crashes on U.S. 221 north of Marion near Linville Caverns

STAFF
A truck crash near Linville Caverns on U.S. 221 North left a man pinned in the wreckage and emergency workers scrambling to rescue him.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
According to emergency radio traffic, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday on the mountainous stretch of road. U.S. 221 North was still closed at 2:09 p.m.
Emergency workers were setting up a landing zone for a medical helicopter.
This is a developing story.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.