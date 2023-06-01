An emergency training exercise is taking place today starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Historic Joseph McDowell Greenway located on Sam Phillips Drive off U.S. 70 West in Marion.

Emergency personnel from various agencies across McDowell County are responding to a simulated incident and test operational response protocols for emergency trail extraction, water rescue, and incident command protocols. The greenway will remain open to the public during the emergency simulation. The public is welcome to watch the emergency simulation and visit the mobile command setup in the parking area off Sam Phillips Drive, according to a news release.

Each month, McDowell County Emergency Services, in partnership with McDowell Technical Community College, sponsors a training event titled Trails & Coffee which brings together responders from various agencies to train on the many trail systems across McDowell County. The Trails and Coffee training series first launched in November of 2022 and has covered various trail systems including Old Fort Trails, Bob's Creek State Natural Area, Mount Ida Wilderness Park, Tom's Creek Falls, Lake James State Park and the Universal Park and Wilderness Area, according to the news release.