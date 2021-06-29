Train project continues at the Orchard

The Orchard at Altapass' Clinchfield Railroad Project is chugging along across the far end of the red barn.

When completed, the layout will visually acknowledge the Clinchfield Railroad as being responsible for the orchard as it is today. At the turn of the century, the railroad decided to plant an apple orchard to provide revenue for the train and employment for the community.

Thousands of trees were planted on hundreds of acres only to be severed in half when the Blue Ridge Parkway came through.

The Toe River Model Railroaders, Warren Harding, Jerry Leaders, and Caleb Taylor, work every Wednesday, planning, preparing the substrate onto which the scenery will go, and putting it all together.

"It will be a timeline from one end to the other, starting with Charlie McKinney (circa 1830s) and ending today," according to a statement from the railroaders. "About halfway across, the Blue Ridge Parkway is built (circa 1930s), which slices the orchard in two. (No commercial vehicles were allowed onto the Parkway; the apples could not reach the train before rotting.) Here, the road and vehicles will change, as will the size of the orchard. We're hoping to start even further back with the Over Mountain Men but haven't been able to locate the right-sized revolutionary figures. That's where it really began."