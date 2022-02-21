Tractor-trailer fire on I-40 shuts down eastbound lanes between Marion and Old Fort. Traffic now flowing.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 between Old Fort and Marion were closed for several hours as firefighters tackled a fire that burned a tractor-trailer.

For most of Monday afternoon, both lanes were shut down because of the fire. One lane was reopened at 3:20 p.m. Fire units cleared the scene around 3:45, but DOT and others remained.

At around 11:50 a.m. Monday, a tractor-trailer headed east on Interstate 40 caught fire at the 79 mile marker between Old Fort and Marion. The driver had just traveled down Old Fort Mountain and apparently the brakes in his big rig caught fire. The driver tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher but that didn’t work, according to Chief Ray McDaniel with the Marion Fire Department.

The fire burned the tractor part completely and then spread into the trailer section. The big rig was hauling hardware parts and contained nothing hazardous, said McDaniel.

Firefighters from Marion responded to the blaze along with departments from Old Fort, Sugar Hill/Montford Cove and Glenwood. The McDowell County Rescue Squad, McDowell Emergency Management, the N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Highway Patrol are also on the scene.

