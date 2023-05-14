West Marion Inc. will host a town hall meeting in Marion about equity in health care and how to address the ongoing problem of racism in our health systems.

The health equity town hall is called “What The Health!?” and it will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at the Marion Community Building. Dinner will be provided starting at 5:30 p.m. This is part one of a two-part series, where organizers hope the local community can come together to see changes in the health care system, according to a news release.

The sole purpose of the health equity town hall is “to partner with structurally excluded communities and local health care system leaders to reduce racial disparities that exist in the quality of care received by communities of color and develop inclusive care delivery models to advance health equity.”

In 2021, people were still afraid to meet in person therefore, Kathy Arriola, coordinator of equity in health and Rubi Mar, assistant coordinator of equity in health for West Marion Inc decided to design a survey to hear from the community about their lived experiences.

There were a total of 142 responses to the survey and approximately 70% of those who responded to the survey identified as a person of color. Arriola and Mar will provide data from their survey.

West Marion Inc. will share the history of institutional racism and discrimination in health care systems in North Carolina and the United States, review findings and local data collected on health inequities, and hold an open and honest discussion with directly impacted community members and health care leaders, according to the news release.

The findings and local data collected on health inequities were surveys taken at McDowell County events, online through social media, and in interview form to reach individuals whose English is not their first language.

“We hope to build relationships between structurally excluded communities and health care system leaders to name these challenges, identify areas for immediate improvements, and advocate for policy changes that create more culturally appropriate care for Black and Brown patients and their families,” reads a statement from West Marion Inc.

West Marion Inc. has invited local providers and staff in all McDowell County to attend the town hall. They include Mission McDowell Hospital, Blue Ridge Healthcare providers, school nurse staff, Emergency Medical Systems personnel and independent clinic providers. Additionally, members from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation will share a message for all those present at the event, according to the news release.

“Join West Marion for the two-part ‘What the Health!?’ series to discuss changes in the health care system and how to tackle them together,” reads the statement.

This project is led by West Marion Inc and funded by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF). West Marion Inc. envisions this grant to help health care settings have more culturally informed physical, mental, and behavioral health policies and practices and have adopted an equity lens to better serve people of color, according to the news release.