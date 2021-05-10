Torch run in Marion seeks to raise money for Special Olympics

On Wednesday morning, a special torch run will proceed through Marion to raise money for Special Olympics.

The law enforcement torch run will start promptly at 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Wells Fargo Bank in Marion. Officers from Marion Correctional Institution, local law enforcement, McDowell EMS and the BLET classes at McDowell Technical Community College will participate in this event. They will run carrying a torch down Main Street and Rutherford Road to the Hook and Anchor parking lot.

Capt. Alena Carson with Marion Correctional said the state prison here participates in fundraising every year for the Special Olympics of North Carolina. Around 10% to 15% of the money they raise stays with the local chapter of Special Olympics.

“This is our first time participating in the torch run,” she said. “The concept is to run the torch across North Carolina from county to county ending up in Raleigh for the beginning of the statewide summer games on May 26.”

The local runners will receive the torch from Buncombe County on Wednesday morning. When they are done running through Marion, they will pass the torch on to the runners for Burke County.

Although local law enforcement and rescue workers will participate, other folks are welcome to run as well.